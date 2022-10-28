Is It Time To Consider Buying MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO)?

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the ASX. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine MotorCycle Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In MotorCycle Holdings?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that MotorCycle Holdings’s ratio of 6.7x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.57x, which means if you buy MotorCycle Holdings today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that MotorCycle Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since MotorCycle Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will MotorCycle Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 1.1% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for MotorCycle Holdings, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MTO’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MTO? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MTO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, MotorCycle Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in MotorCycle Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

