Is It Time To Consider Buying NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN)?

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN), which is in the semiconductor business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to $9.11 at one point, and dropping to the lows of $5.93. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether NeoPhotonics’s current trading price of $6.41 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at NeoPhotonics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is NeoPhotonics worth?

According to my valuation model, NeoPhotonics seems to be fairly priced at around 7.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy NeoPhotonics today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $6.94, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since NeoPhotonics’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of NeoPhotonics look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. NeoPhotonics’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 90%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in NPTN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NPTN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on NeoPhotonics. You can find everything you need to know about NeoPhotonics in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in NeoPhotonics, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

