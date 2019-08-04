Is It Time To Consider Buying NZME Limited (NZSE:NZM)?

NZME Limited (NZSE:NZM), which is in the media business, and is based in New Zealand, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NZSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on NZME’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for NZME

What's the opportunity in NZME?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.52x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 12.92x, which means if you buy NZME today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe NZME should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. In addition to this, it seems like NZME’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s fairly valued. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will NZME generate?

NZSE:NZM Past and Future Earnings, August 4th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. NZME’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 21%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? NZM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at NZM? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NZM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for NZM, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on NZME. You can find everything you need to know about NZME in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in NZME, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.