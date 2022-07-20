Is It Time To Consider Buying Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)?

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Option Care Health’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Option Care Health still cheap?

Great news for investors – Option Care Health is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $48.30, but it is currently trading at US$31.44 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Option Care Health’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Option Care Health look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 22% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Option Care Health. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since OPCH is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OPCH for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy OPCH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Option Care Health, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Option Care Health.

If you are no longer interested in Option Care Health, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

