Is It Time To Consider Buying Orascom Development Holding AG (VTX:ODHN)?

Orascom Development Holding AG (VTX:ODHN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the SWX over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Orascom Development Holding’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Orascom Development Holding Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Orascom Development Holding’s ratio of 22.59x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 19.35x, which means if you buy Orascom Development Holding today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Orascom Development Holding should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. In addition to this, it seems like Orascom Development Holding’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Orascom Development Holding generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Orascom Development Holding. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ODHN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ODHN? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ODHN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ODHN, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Orascom Development Holding at this point in time. For example, Orascom Development Holding has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

