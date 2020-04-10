Is It Time To Consider Buying PCF Group plc (LON:PCF)?

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF), which is in the consumer finance business, and is based in United Kingdom, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the AIM. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine PCF Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is PCF Group worth?

PCF Group appears to be overvalued by 27% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at UK£0.22 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of £0.17. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since PCF Group’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of PCF Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for PCF Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? PCF’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe PCF should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PCF for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for PCF, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on PCF Group. You can find everything you need to know about PCF Group in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in PCF Group, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

