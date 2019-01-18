Is It Time To Consider Buying Prism Johnson Limited (NSE:PRSMJOHNSN)?

Prism Johnson Limited (NSE:PRSMJOHNSN), which is in the basic materials business, and is based in India, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NSEI, rising to highs of ₹96.1 and falling to the lows of ₹78.45. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Prism Johnson’s current trading price of ₹84.45 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Prism Johnson’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Prism Johnson still cheap?

Prism Johnson appears to be overvalued by 32.13% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at ₹84.45 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of ₹63.91. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Prism Johnson’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Prism Johnson generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Prism Johnson’s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in PRSMJOHNSN’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe PRSMJOHNSN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PRSMJOHNSN for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for PRSMJOHNSN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Prism Johnson.

