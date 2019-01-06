Is It Time To Consider Buying Public Joint Stock Company Aeroflot – Russian Airlines (MCX:AFLT)?

Public Joint Stock Company Aeroflot – Russian Airlines (MCX:AFLT), which is in the airlines business, and is based in Russia, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the MISX over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Aeroflot – Russian Airlines’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Aeroflot – Russian Airlines still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Aeroflot – Russian Airlines’s ratio of 5.99x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 7.9x, which means if you buy Aeroflot – Russian Airlines today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Aeroflot – Russian Airlines should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, it seems like Aeroflot – Russian Airlines’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s fairly valued. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Aeroflot – Russian Airlines look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Aeroflot – Russian Airlines’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 82%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? AFLT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at AFLT? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AFLT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for AFLT, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

