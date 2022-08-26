Is It Time To Consider Buying QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ)?

While QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the AIM. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine QUIZ’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is QUIZ Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.22x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 8.01x, which means if you buy QUIZ today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe QUIZ should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since QUIZ’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of QUIZ look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In QUIZ's case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 35%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? QUIZ’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at QUIZ? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on QUIZ, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for QUIZ, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about QUIZ as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for QUIZ you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in QUIZ, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

