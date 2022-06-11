Is It Time To Consider Buying R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)?

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$27.46 and falling to the lows of US$19.11. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether R1 RCM's current trading price of US$20.77 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at R1 RCM’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is R1 RCM still cheap?

R1 RCM is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 57.64x is currently well-above the industry average of 18.51x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that R1 RCM’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards the levels of its industry peers over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard for it to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of R1 RCM look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 94% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for R1 RCM. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in RCM’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe RCM should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RCM for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for RCM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that R1 RCM has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

