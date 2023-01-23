Is It Time To Consider Buying Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)?

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGM. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Rapid7’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Rapid7 Worth?

Good news, investors! Rapid7 is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $53.94, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Rapid7’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Rapid7 generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 40% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Rapid7. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since RPD is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RPD for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy RPD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Rapid7 (1 is significant) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Rapid7, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

