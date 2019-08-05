Is It Time To Consider Buying Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)?

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN), which is in the reits business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to $32.67 at one point, and dropping to the lows of $28.08. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Rayonier's current trading price of $28.43 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Rayonier’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Rayonier?

Great news for investors – Rayonier is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $43.2, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Rayonier’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Rayonier?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Rayonier, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although RYN is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to RYN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RYN for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Rayonier. You can find everything you need to know about Rayonier in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Rayonier, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

