Is It Time To Consider Buying RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)?

Let's talk about the popular RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$105 and falling to the lows of US$83.67. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether RPM International's current trading price of US$91.39 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at RPM International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In RPM International?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 2.07% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy RPM International today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $89.54, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that RPM International’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of RPM International look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. RPM International's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 29%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? RPM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RPM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for RPM International (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in RPM International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

