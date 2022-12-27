Is It Time To Consider Buying Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:SOP)?

Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:SOP), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the KLSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad

What's The Opportunity In Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad?

Good news, investors! Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is MYR4.07, but it is currently trading at RM2.57 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although SOP is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SOP, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SOP for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad at this point in time. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad.

If you are no longer interested in Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here