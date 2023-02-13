Is It Time To Consider Buying SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES)?

SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES), is not the largest company out there, but it saw its share price hover around a small range of RM1.60 to RM1.74 over the last few weeks. But is this actually reflective of the share value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SKP Resources Bhd’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is SKP Resources Bhd Worth?

The stock is currently trading at RM1.69 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 24% compared to my intrinsic value of MYR1.36. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that SKP Resources Bhd’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from SKP Resources Bhd?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. SKP Resources Bhd's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 44%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SKPRES’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe SKPRES should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SKPRES for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SKPRES, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for SKP Resources Bhd (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

