Is It Time To Consider Buying Sopra Steria Group SA (EPA:SOP)?

Sopra Steria Group SA (EPA:SOP), which is in the it business, and is based in France, led the ENXTPA gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Sopra Steria Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Sopra Steria Group?

According to my valuation model, Sopra Steria Group seems to be fairly priced at around 14.55% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Sopra Steria Group today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €117.94, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Sopra Steria Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Sopra Steria Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 53% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Sopra Steria Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SOP’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SOP, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

