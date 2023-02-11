Is It Time To Consider Buying Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$40.08 and falling to the lows of US$32.19. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Southwest Airlines' current trading price of US$34.57 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Southwest Airlines’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Southwest Airlines?

Good news, investors! Southwest Airlines is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $55.92, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Southwest Airlines’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Southwest Airlines generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Southwest Airlines. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since LUV is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LUV for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LUV. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Southwest Airlines and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Southwest Airlines, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

