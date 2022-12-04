Is It Time To Consider Buying Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)?

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the XTRA over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Ströer SE KGaA’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Ströer SE KGaA Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 15.1x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 15.02x, which means if you buy Ströer SE KGaA today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Ströer SE KGaA should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Ströer SE KGaA’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Ströer SE KGaA?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Ströer SE KGaA, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 1.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SAX’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SAX? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SAX, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - Ströer SE KGaA has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Ströer SE KGaA, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

