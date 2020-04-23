Is It Time To Consider Buying Strabag SE (VIE:STR)?

Strabag SE (VIE:STR), which is in the construction business, and is based in Austria, led the WBAG gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Strabag’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Strabag worth?

The stock is currently trading at €25.50 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 35% compared to my intrinsic value of €18.85. This means that the opportunity to buy Strabag at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Strabag’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Strabag?

WBAG:STR Past and Future Earnings April 23rd 2020 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Strabag, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -7.7%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? If you believe STR should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on STR for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Strabag. You can find everything you need to know about Strabag in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Strabag, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

