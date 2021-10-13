Is It Time To Consider Buying Sydney Airport Limited (ASX:SYD)?

Let's talk about the popular Sydney Airport Limited (ASX:SYD). The company's shares saw its share price hover around a small range of AU$7.61 to AU$8.37 over the last few weeks. But is this actually reflective of the share value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sydney Airport’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Sydney Airport?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 27%, trading at AU$8.28 compared to my intrinsic value of A$6.50. This means that the opportunity to buy Sydney Airport at a good price has disappeared! In addition to this, it seems like Sydney Airport’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Sydney Airport generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 53% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Sydney Airport. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in SYD’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe SYD should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SYD for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for SYD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Sydney Airport at this point in time. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Sydney Airport, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Sydney Airport, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

