Is It Time To Consider Buying Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)?

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), which is in the semiconductor business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NasdaqGS over the last few months, increasing to $47.51 at one point, and dropping to the lows of $33.88. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Synaptics’s current trading price of $36.07 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Synaptics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Synaptics still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Synaptics seems to be fairly priced at around 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Synaptics today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $44.23, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Synaptics’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Synaptics look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 4.4% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Synaptics, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SYNA’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SYNA, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Synaptics. You can find everything you need to know about Synaptics in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Synaptics, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

