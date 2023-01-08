Is It Time To Consider Buying Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Tempur Sealy International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Tempur Sealy International Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Tempur Sealy International is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $48.66, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Tempur Sealy International’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Tempur Sealy International generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 9.6% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Tempur Sealy International, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since TPX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TPX for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TPX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Tempur Sealy International and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Tempur Sealy International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

