Is It Time To Consider Buying Thule Group AB (publ) (STO:THULE)?

Thule Group AB (publ) (STO:THULE), which is in the leisure business, and is based in Sweden, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the OM, rising to highs of SEK237.4 and falling to the lows of SEK194.9. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Thule Group's current trading price of SEK200.8 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Thule Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Thule Group worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 7.43% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Thule Group today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth SEK186.92, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Furthermore, Thule Group’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Thule Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 23% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Thule Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in THULE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on THULE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

