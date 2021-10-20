Is It Time To Consider Buying Tyman plc (LON:TYMN)?

While Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£4.60 and falling to the lows of UK£3.82. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Tyman's current trading price of UK£3.93 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tyman’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Tyman still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Tyman seems to be fairly priced at around 3.81% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Tyman today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £3.79, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Tyman’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Tyman look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Tyman, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -2.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? TYMN seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TYMN for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on TYMN should the price fluctuate below its true value.

