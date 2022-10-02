Is It Time To Consider Buying Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)?

While Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Universal Logistics Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Universal Logistics Holdings Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Universal Logistics Holdings’s ratio of 7.36x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 8.85x, which means if you buy Universal Logistics Holdings today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Universal Logistics Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Universal Logistics Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Universal Logistics Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 27% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Universal Logistics Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ULH’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ULH? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ULH, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ULH, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Universal Logistics Holdings and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Universal Logistics Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

