Is It Time To Consider Buying The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)?

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC), which is in the consumer durables business, and is based in United Kingdom, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Vitec Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Vitec Group?

Good news, investors! Vitec Group is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £13.16, but it is currently trading at UK£7.28 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Vitec Group’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Vitec Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -11% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Vitec Group. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although VTC is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to VTC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VTC for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

