Is It Time To Consider Buying Volex plc (LON:VLX)?

Volex plc (LON:VLX), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the AIM. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Volex’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for Volex

What is Volex worth?

According to my valuation model, Volex seems to be fairly priced at around 1.53% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Volex today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £2.72, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. In addition to this, Volex has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Volex?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Volex, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -4.0%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, VLX appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VLX for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on VLX should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Story continues

It can be quite valuable to consider what analysts expect for Volex from their most recent forecasts. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

If you are no longer interested in Volex, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.