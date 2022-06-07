Is It Time To Consider Buying Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)?

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Warner Music Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Warner Music Group?

According to my valuation model, Warner Music Group seems to be fairly priced at around 14% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Warner Music Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $33.27, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Warner Music Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Warner Music Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Warner Music Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in WMG’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WMG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Warner Music Group at this point in time. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Warner Music Group (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

