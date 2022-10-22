Is It Time To Consider Buying Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$96.34 and falling to the lows of US$80.57. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' current trading price of US$86.57 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

What Is Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Worth?

Good news, investors! Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $131.82, but it is currently trading at US$86.57 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 26% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since WAB is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WAB for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy WAB. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

If you are no longer interested in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

