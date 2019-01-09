Is It Time To Consider Buying Windsor Machines Limited (NSE:WINDMACHIN)?

Windsor Machines Limited (NSE:WINDMACHIN), which is in the machinery business, and is based in India, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NSEI. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Windsor Machines’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Windsor Machines still cheap?

Windsor Machines is currently overpriced based on my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Windsor Machines’s ratio of 36.1x is above its peer average of 19.22x, which suggests the stock is overvalued compared to the Machinery industry. Furthermore, Windsor Machines’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Windsor Machines look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Windsor Machines. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in WINDMACHIN’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe WINDMACHIN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WINDMACHIN for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for WINDMACHIN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

