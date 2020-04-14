Is It Time To Consider Buying Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (HKG:968)?

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (HKG:968), which is in the semiconductor business, and is based in China, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SEHK. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Xinyi Solar Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Xinyi Solar Holdings still cheap?

Good news, investors! Xinyi Solar Holdings is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is HK$8.48, but it is currently trading at HK$4.52 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Xinyi Solar Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Xinyi Solar Holdings look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Xinyi Solar Holdings’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 86%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since 968 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 968 for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy 968. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

