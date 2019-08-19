Is It Time To Consider Buying Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. (SGX:Z59)?

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. (SGX:Z59), which is in the real estate business, and is based in Singapore, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SGX, rising to highs of SGD0.39 and falling to the lows of SGD0.32. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Yoma Strategic Holdings's current trading price of SGD0.33 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Yoma Strategic Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Yoma Strategic Holdings still cheap?

Yoma Strategic Holdings appears to be overvalued according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Yoma Strategic Holdings’s ratio of 17.08x is above its peer average of 8.27x, which suggests the stock is overvalued compared to the Real Estate industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that Yoma Strategic Holdings’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Yoma Strategic Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Yoma Strategic Holdings, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? If you believe Z59 should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on Z59 for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Price climbed passed its industry peers, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Yoma Strategic Holdings.