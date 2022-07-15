What are time crystals? And why are they so weird?

Adrienne Bresnahan
Tom Metcalfe
·5 min read

Physicists in Finland are the latest scientists to create “time crystals,” a newly discovered phase of matter that exists only at tiny atomic scales and extremely low temperatures but also seems to challenge a fundamental law of nature: the prohibition against perpetual motion.

The effect is only seen under quantum mechanical conditions (which is how atoms and their particles interact) and any attempt to extract work from such a system will destroy it. But the research reveals more of the counterintuitive nature of the quantum realm — the very smallest scale of the universe that ultimately influences everything else.

Time crystals have no practical use, and they don’t look anything like natural crystals. In fact, they don’t look like much at all. Instead, the name “time crystal” — one any marketing executive would be proud of — describes their regular changes in quantum states over a period of time, rather than their regular shapes in physical space, like ice, quartz or diamond.

Some scientists suggest time crystals might one day make memory for quantum computers. But the more immediate goal of such work is to learn more about quantum mechanics, said physicist Samuli Autti, a lecturer and research fellow at Lancaster University in the United Kingdom.

And just as the modern world relies on quantum mechanical effects inside transistors, there’s a possibility that these new quantum artifacts could one day prove useful.

“Maybe time crystals will eventually power some quantum features in your smartphone,” Autti said.

Autti is the lead author of a study published in Nature Communications last month that described the creation of two individual time crystals inside a sample of helium and their magnetic interactions as they changed shape.

He and his colleagues at the Low Temperature Laboratory of Helsinki’s Aalto University started with helium gas inside a glass tube, and then cooled it with lasers and other laboratory equipment to just one-ten-thousandth of a degree above absolute zero (around minus 459.67 degrees Fahrenheit).

The researchers then used a scientific equivalent of “looking sideways” at their helium sample with radio waves, so as not to disturb its fragile quantum states, and observed some of the helium nuclei oscillating between two low-energy levels — indicating they’d formed a “crystal” in time.

At such extremely low temperatures matter doesn’t have enough energy to behave normally, so it’s dominated by quantum mechanical effects. For example, helium — a liquid at below minus 452.2 Fahrenheit — has no viscosity or “thickness” in this state, so it flows upward out of containers as what’s called a “superfluid.”

The study of time crystals is part of research into quantum physics, which can quickly become perplexing. At the quantum level, a particle can be in more than one place at once, or it might form a “qubit” — the quantum analog of a single bit of digital information, but which can be two different values at the same time. Quantum particles can also entangle and teleport. Physicists are still figuring it all out.

Time crystals are among the many strange features of quantum physics. In normal crystals like ice, quartz or diamond, atoms are aligned in a particular physical position — a tiny effect that leads to their distinctive regular shapes at larger scales.

But the particles in a time crystal exist in one of two different low-energy states depending on just when you look at them — that is, their position in time. That results in a regular oscillation that continues forever, a true type of perpetual motion.

However, such perpetual motion only truly exists forever in ideal time crystals that haven’t been fixed into one state or the other, and since the time crystals in the Aalto University experiments were not ideal, they lasted only a few minutes before they “melted” and started behaving normally, Autti said.

The same limitation means there’s no way to exploit the perpetual motion: A time crystal would just stop — “melt” — if an attempt were made to extract physical work from it, he said.

Time crystals were first proposed in 2012 by the American theoretical physicist Frank Wilczek, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in physics in 2004 for his work on the subatomic “strong” force that holds quarks inside the protons and neutrons of atomic nuclei — one of the fundamental forces of the universe. They were first detected in 2016 in experiments with ions of the rare-earth metal ytterbium at the University of Maryland.

Time crystals have only been made a handful of times since then, as just creating them is extremely difficult. But the Aalto University experiments hint at a way for making them more easily, and for longer. This was also the first time that two time crystals have been used to form any kind of system.

Physicist Achilleas Lazarides, a lecturer at Loughborough University in the U.K., did theoretical research on time crystals that helped in the creation of a working quantum simulation of them in a specialized quantum computer operated by the tech giant Google.

Lazarides, who wasn’t involved in the latest study, explained that the perpetual motion in time crystals takes place at the margins of the laws of thermodynamics, which were developed in the 19th century from earlier ideas about the conservation of energy.

It’s usually stated that the total working energy of a system can only decrease, which means perpetual motion is impossible — something borne out over centuries of experiments.

But the quantum changes in the low-energy states of the nuclei in time crystals neither create nor use energy, so the total energy of such a system never increases — a special case that’s allowed under the laws of thermodynamics, he said.

Lazarides acknowledged that the current experiments with time crystals are far from any practical applications, whatever they might be, but the chance to learn more about quantum mechanics is invaluable.

Time crystals are “something that doesn’t actually exist in nature,” he said. “As far as we know, we created this phase of matter. Whether something will come out of that, it’s difficult to say.”

Recommended Stories

  • Aggies still in the running for 2023 Quarterback Austin Novosad

    Texas A&M is one of four teams still in the mix for the young talent

  • Egypt to withdraw peacekeeping troops from Mali, UN says

    The United Nations mission in Mali says that Egypt will withdraw its troops from the West African county by mid-August citing deadly attacks against its peacekeepers. Seven Egyptian peacekeepers have been killed in Mali so far this year, according to officials. Olivier Salgado, the spokesman of the U.N. mission in Mali, on Friday confirmed that Egypt will suspend its activities in Mali.

  • Liftoff! Pacific Northwest National Lab’s microbe study could blaze a trail for future farmers on Mars

    An experiment that’s on its way to the International Space Station focuses on a subject that’s as common as dirt, but could be the key to growing crops in space. The NASA-funded experiment — known as Dynamics of Microbiomes in Space, or DynaMoS — is being conducted by researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. DynaMoS makes use soil and bacteria that were collected at a Washington State University field site in Prosser, Wash. “Soil microbes are the hidden players of the life suppo

  • ‘Love Island USA': Meet the First 10 Islanders Entering the Villa for the Peacock Series (Video)

    This new spin on the U.S. version of “Love Island” looks to be heating up before it has even premiered

  • US, Russian astronauts will swap seats on rockets again

    NASA astronauts will go back to riding Russian rockets under an agreement announced Friday, and Russian cosmonauts will catch lifts to the International Space Station with SpaceX beginning this fall. The agreement ensures that the space station will always have at least one American and Russian on board to keep both sides of the orbiting outpost running smoothly, according to NASA and Russian officials. The swap had long been in the works and was finalized despite tensions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine, a sign of continuing Russia-U.S. cooperation in space.

  • K2, the brightest comet in our solar system, will swing by Earth. Here's when to see it.

    The bright K2 comet — previously the farthest active comet ever spotted — approaches the Earth on July 13 and 14. Here's what it is and how to see it.

  • China's Xi urges unity on rare visit to once-restive Xinjiang

    Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Xinjiang this week, making his first trip in eight years to the once-restive northwestern frontier region where the United States has accused China of genocide against the mostly Muslim Uyghur minority. From Tuesday to Friday, Xi visited sites in Xinjiang including a cotton plantation, a trade zone and a museum, state broadcaster CCTV reported in a 34-minute evening newscast on Friday after Xi had left Xinjiang. China has repeatedly denied any mistreatment of Uyghurs.

  • These 5 Photos From the James Webb Space Telescope Are Mind-Blowing. Here's What They Can Tell Us

    The big reveal of pictures from the James Webb Space Telescope are not just dazzling; they also pack a lot of science.

  • NASA releases sharpest images of universe ever taken - why does it matter?

    NASA released the first full-color images from the James Webb Space Telescope on Monday, images the space agency says are the deepest and highest resolution ever taken of the universe. The James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s biggest, most expensive and powerful telescope to date, was launched in December 2021 with the intention of spending five to 10 years studying a plethora of things, including the formation of the universe’s earliest galaxies and the developments of our own solar system.

  • 7 Easter eggs in the images from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope are totally new to astronomy

    An astronomer points out hidden sights in NASA's new images, from previously invisible star clusters to one of the oldest galaxies ever seen.

  • 35 Pictures That Will Make You Stop And Reevaluate Literally Every Single Decision You've Made In Life

    My brain...it hurts.View Entire Post ›

  • NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos

    (Reuters) -NASA and Russia's space agency Roscosmos have signed a long-sought agreement to integrate flights to the International Space Station, allowing Russian cosmonauts to fly on U.S.-made spacecraft in exchange for American astronauts being able to ride on Russia's Soyuz, the agencies said Friday. "The agreement is in the interests of Russia and the United States and will promote the development of cooperation within the framework of the ISS program," Roscosmos said in a statement, adding it will facilitate the "exploration of outer space for peaceful purposes."

  • T. rex wasn't the only one with tiny arms, and a new dinosaur might explain why

    The T. rex is famous for its almost laughably small arms, but it isn’t the only one. Small arms, as compared to the rest of the body, are a relatively common feature among large theropods and their cause and function have been the subject of debate for decades. A recent study suggested that they might have adapted tiny arms not to perform any specific function, but to avoid damage during communal feeding events with peers. Meanwhile, other paleontologists suggest that their small arms might have

  • Scientists Hacked Immune Cells—Then Took Them for a Joyride

    Kateryna Kon/Science Photo Library via GettyWhen tiny medical robots are deployed into living tissue to offer a helpful drug or repair damage, they’re met with open hostility from the organism’s own immune system. White blood cells have been rigorously trained to recognize and dispose of invaders. They can’t be convinced of the robots’ good intentions, and proceed to dismantle them before they can do any good.Researchers who study these bots have instead looked to transform native immune cells i

  • What makes people so afraid of sharks? "Jaws," some scientists say

    Scientists believe the 1975 movie "Jaws" caused a generation of people to develop galeophobia.

  • Virgin Galactic to bring spaceship manufacturing facility to Mesa, hire hundreds

    Virgin will manufacture its Delta-class spaceships at the Mesa facility, which have a target to reach space in 2025 by way revenue-generating payload flights and private astronaut flights in 2026.

  • Dreamy Timelapse Captures Stage Separation During SpaceX Launch

    A dreamy timelapse, recorded from Sunny Isles Beach in Florida on Thursday, July 14, showed SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launching into the sky from the Kennedy Space Center.SpaceX said the Falcon 9 took off at 8:44 pm Eastern time, carrying a Dragon resupply craft bound for the International Space Station. The craft was expected to dock on Saturday.This video, recorded by David Vergel, also shows the stage separation of the rocket. Credit: David Vergel via Storyful

  • The James Webb Space Telescope's First Images Are NASA's Greatest Achievement in Decades

    Unheard stories from the engineers who converted the $10 billion telescope from boxy spacecraft to a pioneering instrument designed to probe the deepest reaches of the cosmos.

  • SpaceX Starship booster 'probably' returning to pad after explosion -Elon Musk

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Starship rocket booster SpaceX plans to use for an inaugural flight to orbit will "probably" return to its launch mount in Texas next week following a testing explosion on Monday, the company's chief executive, Elon Musk, told Reuters. "Damage is minor, but booster will be transferred back to the high bay for inspections, returning to the launch stand probably next week," Musk said in an email. The booster, the towering first half of SpaceX's next-generation Starship rocket system, was undergoing pre-launch tests on a stand on Monday when its engine section burst into flames, sending a shock wave miles across the South Texas facility.

  • Senate must back creation of ‘Space National Guard’ to end a needless division

    A brain drain in the space arena will have detrimental effects on our national security and our states’ readiness, and creating a Space National Guard is the best, most cost-efficient way to prevent that from happening.