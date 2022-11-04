It's that time: Daylight saving time out, standard time in

Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday. (AP Graphic) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
5
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — A transition is coming across most of the United States, and it has nothing to do with the election.

Daylight saving time is out, standard time is in this weekend.

Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday and lasts until March 12.

Relish the chance to catch up on sleep and remember to set clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night. The time change means darkness will arrive earlier in the evening but it will be lighter earlier in the morning than now.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona do not observe daylight saving time.

The twice-a-year ritual has led some members of Congress to push to make daylight saving time permanent.

The Senate in March passed a bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, to end the back and forth. The House has not acted on the measure.

Proponents said the idea would have positive effects on public health and the economy and even cut energy consumption.

Recommended Stories

  • Five things to know about daylight saving time

    Story at a glance Daylight saving time is set to end on Sunday, Nov. 6. This means that most Americans will need to set their clocks back an hour starting at 2 a.m. Not every state observes daylight saving time. The nation will turn its clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday to…

  • 'Slow day:' Guard emails don't match Noem border 'war' talk

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem described the U.S. border with Mexico as a “war zone” last year when she sent dozens of state National Guard troops there, saying they'd be on the front lines of stopping drug smugglers and human traffickers. Dangerous drugs, she said, made their way to South Dakota after coming over the southern border.

  • When does daylight saving time end in El Paso? What it means for your sleep

    El Paso, Texas has always been on Mountain time, despite which time zone the federal government put it in.

  • Activists fight bid to remove Puerto Rico cats

    Caption: The U.S. National Park Service is looking to remove cats from Puerto Rico's historic district.

  • Puerto Rico Official Slams Calls to Nix Luma Energy Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Canceling the landmark contract that put Puerto Rico’s electric grid under private management is “not on the table,” despite calls to revoke the deal by Nov. 30, Fermin Fontanes, the head of the island’s public-private partnerships agency, told WKAQ 580 radio Thursday.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesLottery Winne

  • Briggs: Republican running on ‘election integrity’ might have voted illegally

    Republican Diego Morales wants to be Indiana's next secretary of state. He might have broken election law.

  • As Daylight Saving Time ends, Oregon wants to stop changing clocks

    Debate over daylight saving time happens in March and November every year in Oregon.

  • Paul Pelosi released from hospital after attack

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband was released from the hospital Thursday after a violent assault that happened last week.

  • Why do we have daylight saving time? 10 interesting facts (that don't blame the farmers)

    It’s time to turn clocks one hour back this weekend. As you prepare for a time change, learn more about the origins of this annual ritual.

  • Putin claims he treats Ukrainians with "warmth" while attacking Ukraine's energy sector

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to talk nonsense about his love for the Ukrainian people while his army attacks Ukrainian infrastructure. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti Quote from Putin: "Ukraine's so-called friends [i.

  • As clocks fall back, America's plan to make daylight saving time permanent has made no progress

    The semestrial ritual of changing the clocks is approaching once more for millions of Americans, as daylight saving time ends on Nov. 6. But if some lawmakers have it their way, it’ll be the last time that happens.

  • Why is there a push to end Daylight Saving Time?

    Story at a glance Most Americans agree it’s time to do away with daylight saving time. But, if that does happen, it’s still up for debate whether the United States will permanently switch to Daylight Saving Time or Standard Time. While a bill passed by the Senate purports permanent Daylight Saving Time will yield economic…

  • Anti-ESG Republican Rhetoric Threatens Fund Flows as Midterms Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- ESG-labeled investment funds risk losing investors if Republicans take back control of the US Congress.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Now Trying to ComplyMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsTwitter Latest: Civil Rights Groups to Boost Advertiser PressureBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamA Bloomberg News survey of attitu

  • Suburban Women, No Longer 'Soccer Moms,' Hold Key to Midterms

    The “soccer mom” was born a cliche. Americans were introduced to her during the 1996 presidential race, when she was heralded by campaign consultants and the media as the new center of the American electorate: a white, married, minivan-steering, cleats-toting, homeowning swing voter, exhausted by culture wars and seeking optimistic, common-sense politics. That year, so-called soccer moms broke for the Democratic incumbent, President Bill Clinton, over his Republican challenger, Bob Dole, a senat

  • Trump says he will 'very, very, very probably' run again in 2024

    Trump says he will 'very, very, very probably' run again in 2024

  • Eroding trust in US elections taxes state investigators

    As complaints about elections, many of them unfounded, pile up around the country, investigators tasked with dealing with them find themselves on the front line of defending the integrity of America’s system for choosing local, state and national leaders. In blue states like Oregon and red states like Idaho, elections officials say investigating the complaints is critical for maintaining voter confidence. Many are dealing with a sharp increase of complaints in the runup to the 2022 midterm election after unfounded claims of rampant voter fraud in 2020.

  • French far-right MP De Fournas suspended for shouting 'Back to Africa'

    Grégoire de Fournas of the far-right National Rally called out as a black MP talked about immigration.

  • Kyrie Irving faces backlash for promoting antisemitism

    Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving recently tweeted a link to an antisemitic documentary that pushed conspiracy theories about Jewish people and the slave trade. The NBA is facing criticism for its silence in response. Michael George has the latest.

  • Averted synagogue threat relieves NYC-area Jews — for now

    The man who posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey has been identified and was not planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday, relieving Jewish communities already unnerved amid an increasing climate of antisemitism and related violence. The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was questioned by law enforcement and told agents he had been bullied in the past and harbored anger toward Jewish people, the official said. The source of the threat “no longer poses a danger to the community,” the FBI in Newark tweeted.

  • Country Singer and Air Force Captain Bree Jaxson Comforts Her Kids from Afar on New Song 'With You'

    "I have always told them that I am with you, even if I can't physically be there," Bree Jaxson tells PEOPLE of her kids, who inspired her new song "With You"