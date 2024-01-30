It's time for defense in the murder trial of slain Weymouth cop, bystander. What they say

WEYMOUTH ― The defense opened its case on Monday in the double murder trial of Emanuel Lopes, charged in the deaths of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and resident Vera Adams.

Taking the stand as an expert witness was Frank DiCataldo, a professor at Roger Williams University who holds a doctorate in psychology.

The defense does not dispute that Lopes attacked Chesna with a rock, took his gun, then shot and killed him, shot at other police officers, and then shot and killed Adams on the sunporch of her home July 15, 2018. But they argue that Lopes was not responsible for his actions due to mental illness.

Lopes, 26, of Brockton, is charged with two counts of first degree murder and nine other charges. If convicted of first degree murder, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The trial is taking place in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham

His fate will be decided by 12 of the 16 jurors − 11 women and five men − who were selected among Bristol County residents under a change of venue request from the defense that was granted by Judge Beverly Cannone in October.

Lopes' first trial ended in a hung jury July 10 after one juror refused to deliberate any further, preventing the jury from reaching a unanimous verdict and resulting in a mistrial. That jury came from Worcester County.

