Time for a democracy check: The strain on Florida's free elections

This time of year, we reflect on what this year has brought forth and look ahead to a new year and new beginnings. As we pause to give celebrate this holiday season and the gifts that will be received, let's not forget about those things that were taken away this year.

Attorney Monique Worrell of the 9th Judicial Circuit, which serves Orange and Osceola counties, speaks during a press conference, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, outside her former office in the Orange County Courthouse complex in Orlando, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Worrell on Wednesday, again wielding his executive power over local government in taking on a contentious issue in the 2024 presidential race. Worrell vowed to seek reelection next year and said her removal was political and not about her performance. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

In August the unjustified removal of duly elected state attorney was Gov. Ron DeSantis taking free elections off the table. This political stunt shouldn’t just be glossed over or simply forgotten. No matter how much sweetener you add, it still leaves a bad taste in the mouths of the electorate.

Protecting the sanctity of the vote doesn’t start and stop with an identification check, nor does it involve handing out a bottle of water to a voter. Protecting the sanctity of the vote means accepting the decision of the voters in whom they choose in a particular race.

Rampant voter fraud is the reason that justified stringent voter ID’s, limiting early vote hours, and hamstringing absentee ballots. However, the voter fraud that is occurring out in the open is the removing of elected officials, not because they committed a crime or violated the Florida constitution, but because another elected official disagrees with policy decisions within their office.

The actions taken by the governor in removing a duly elected state attorney is nothing more than political theater, and is a constitutional crisis. This is not a story of the week that goes in and out of the news cycle, it’s bigger than that. It’s a signal that if you don’t agree with some elected official’s policies, you can simply remove them. The way to challenge someone who’s policies you disagree with is at the ballot box, not the back room of the governor’s mansion. Elections should be about ideas and what new policies will be brought forth in carrying out the oath of office, not a lone actor carrying out a power grab.

This is the fire next time, the actions in August met the rhetoric that was preceded it the previous fall. The political maneuver is not just the politics of now, it’s the politics of tomorrow and what future elections will mean. The removal of an elected state attorney by the chief executive was not the first time, and without challenging these efforts at the ballot box it will not be the last.

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a press conference to announce the suspension of State Attorney Monique Worrell for “neglect of duty and incompetence” on Wednesday morning, Aug. 9, 2023.

Recently there have been political advertisements championing how “free” Florida is, and that America should reflect the freedom of Florida. However, the level of orchestration and calculation in removing an elected state attorney was done behind closed doors, not by voters but a lone actor. Is that freedom? Florida can’t be free unless elections are free and that means respecting the votes that were cast, and those who were chosen to serve by the people.

There may not be any more room in the stocking hanging, but there is always room for democracy and free elections.

Brice L. Aikens

Brice L. Aikens, a native of Tallahassee, Florida, is a board-certified criminal trial lawyer, practicing criminal defense and personal injury. He can be reached atbaikens@thelawman.net.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Time for a democracy check: The strain on Florida's free elections