What time does the 2022 Preakness Stakes start? What TV channel is it on?

A horse works out at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Wednesday in preparation for the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

If you are still in shock about an 80-1 longshot winning the Kentucky Derby and wondering if lightning can strike twice then you are probably looking forward to seeing Fenwick (50-1 on the morning line) run in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes.

Or maybe you want to see if a girl horse (a 3-year-old filly) can beat eight boy horses (3-year-old colts) then you are probably looking forward to seeing Secret Oath (9-2) run in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes.

Or maybe you just like horse racing.

In any case, in an effort to help you plan your day, we will answer the question: What time is the Preakness Stakes? And where can I watch it?

With apologies to "Guys and Dolls," we’ve got a horse (time) right here.

If you are here in Baltimore, you can expect the nine horses to start their 1 3/16th mile journey around 7:01 p.m.

If you are a little further west in the Midwest, your start time is 6:01 p.m.

If you go even farther west and are spending some time in the Rocky Mountain time zone, set your alarm for 5:01 p.m.

And finally, if you are in the favorite time zone of most Los Angeles Times readers the gates will open around 4:01 p.m.

Yes, this is a few minutes later than the Kentucky Derby goes off, but the race is a sixteenth of a mile shorter.

And where to find it? Look for your local NBC station. In Los Angeles and New York, it’s channel 4, in Chicago, it’s on channel 5, and if you are in Denver, it’s channel 9.

The Preakness is the 13th race on a 14-race card that starts at 10:30 a.m. in Baltimore. If you want to bet the races at Santa Anita, they will be opening the gates at 7:15 a.m., which if you do the time conversion is 15 minutes before first post in Baltimore.

There are 10 stakes races on the card, including the 14th, which is for Arabians, not thoroughbreds.

If you are interested in watching it all, you can start at 10:30 a.m. ET with coverage on TVG. While there are some good people on TVG, the cable and streaming site is basically an all day and night infomercial to try and drive traffic to its ADW (advance deposit wagering) site. But if you are a horse racing fan, it’s indispensable.

For simplicity sake, we’re just going to list the time as if you were in Baltimore, or, in other words, Eastern time. TVG’s coverage goes until 4 p.m. but CNBC will also start its coverage at 2 p.m. and also go to 4 p.m. So, between 2 and 4 you can watch it on two channels.

At 4 p.m., the big-boy NBC channel take over, kicks TVG to the curb, and runs coverage until 7:30 p.m. All the NBC coverage is also streaming on Peacock.

If you are desperate for the 14th and final race, an Arabian Stakes, it goes back to TVG.

That should be a full day if you are so inclined, or maybe just 15 minutes in the late afternoon to early evening.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.