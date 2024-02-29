What time does the April 8 solar eclipse peak in the Corning area? When, where to watch

On April 8, the Great American total solar eclipse will hit New York as the rare astronomical phenomenon is set to darken the skies of 29 Empire State counties.

A total solar eclipse, which will be visible to millions of Americans in the path of totality, happens when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, completely blocking the face of the sun and darkening the sky as if it were dawn or dusk.

The April 8 event will be New York state's first total solar eclipse in nearly a century, and the next one won’t come around for 75 years.

While Corning is just outside the path of totality, in a "deep partial" eclipse area, local viewers will still be treated to an incredible show.

What time will the solar eclipse peak in the Corning area?

The partial eclipse will arrive in Corning starting at 2:07 p.m. on April 8. The moon will begin to appear to move in front of the sun.

Maximum coverage begins at 3:22 p.m. and by 4:33 p.m. the moon will have moved past the sun completely, returning the light to normal.

Here’s the precise timing for the event locally:

Corning: Partial eclipse starts at 2:07:10, maximum coverage at 3:22:10 p.m.

Painted Post: Partial eclipse starts at 2:07:00 p.m., maximum coverage at 3:22:10 p.m.

Addison: Partial eclipse starts 2:07:10 p.m., maximum coverage at 3:22:00 p.m.

Campbell: Partial eclipse starts at 2:07:00 p.m., maximum coverage at 3:22:10 p.m.

Big Flats: Partial eclipse starts at 2:07:20 p.m., maximum coverage at 3:22:30 p.m.

Bath: Partial eclipse starts at 2:07:00 p.m., maximum coverage at 3:22:00 p.m.

Elkland, Pa.: Partial eclipse starts at 2:06:40 p.m., maximum coverage at 3:21:50 p.m.

The best places to witness the eclipse include open parks or waterfront areas with unobstructed views of the sky.

Embedded content: https://data.the-leader.com/2024-total-solar-eclipse/?embed=yes&stfips=36

Safety glasses needed for safe viewing of eclipse

Except during the brief total phase of a total solar eclipse, when the moon completely blocks the sun’s bright face, it is not safe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing.

NASA offers recommendations for people who want to view the event without endangering their eyesight.

The safest way to watch the eclipse is with safe solar viewing glasses (eclipse glasses), according to NASA.

The space agency emphasizes eclipse glasses are not the same as regular sunglasses — they are thousands of times darker.

The other option is to use an indirect viewing method, such as a pinhole projector, which has a small opening, for instance a hole punched in an index card, and projects an image of the sun onto a nearby surface.

NASA also strongly advises viewers not to look at the sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device, even while wearing eclipse glasses, as the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury.

