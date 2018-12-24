While there’s a lot you can do at an ATM or through a mobile banking app, there are times when you need to visit an actual bank branch. So what time does the bank close? In the past, all bank branches used to close at 3 p.m. Now, banks are extending their hours to make themselves more accessible, though hours are still limited on weekends. Here’s a general guideline for what time banks tend to open and close.

Banking Hours on Weekdays

On weekdays, banks generally open sometime between 8 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and close around 5:00 p.m, though some banks will close as early as 4 p.m. or as late as 6 p.m. While banking hours vary by bank, most bank branches stay open late at least one day a week. This is so people with 9-to-5 jobs can still have time after work to visit the bank. On these days, bank branches close around 6:00 or 7:00 p.m. The best way to find out your local branch’s hours are to check your bank’s website or give them a call.

Banking Hours on Saturdays and Sundays

Banks tend to have shortened hours on Saturdays. They will open later and close earlier. Typical hours tend to be around 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Some banks are even closed on Saturdays. If the best time for you to go to the bank is on Saturday, be sure to check the hours of your local branch before you head out.

Generally, banks are closed on Sunday. There are a few exceptions; TD Bank, for instance, opens its branches on Sundays, with limited hours. Again, it’s best to check your local branch for the hours, but don’t count on your bank being open for business on Sunday.

Banking on Holidays

Holidays are of special note for banks. During federal holidays, all banks are closed. These holidays are established by the government, and all government services are closed. The official federal holidays are: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans’ Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day. Regardless of regular banking hours, banks are closed on these holidays. Days near these holidays, like Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, might have limited hours, too. Be sure to plan ahead around holidays for your banking needs.

Other Ways to Access the Bank

If you need to conduct banking business and the bank is closed, you still have options. If you need cash, you can always go to an ATM. Most ATMs are available 24/7, so you have access to cash from your account whenever you need it. If you need to check your balance or make transfers or payments, you can most likely do this on your bank’s website. Most banks offer online banking where you can conduct simple business. Many banks also have phone apps where you can do this as well. This way, even if the bank is closed, you can still conduct business as needed.

Banking Tips

If you can’t make it to the branch during regular banking hours, you may be able to do your banking on your phone; check out our roundup of the best mobile banking apps. And you might also consider ditching the branches altogether and switching to an online-only bank. They never close, and their interest rates tend to be higher.

Your checking and savings accounts are just one small part of your financial picture. To make sure you’re working toward your long-term financial goals, it may help to find a financial advisor in your area and start planning for the future.

