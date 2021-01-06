What time does Congress meet today and what happens if it objects to the electoral college?

US president Donald Trumps’s supporters will protest Congress joint session (REUTERS)

The United States Congress will convene on Wednesday to confirm Joe Biden as the presidential election winner against Donald Trump.

It comes despite the US president mounting pressure on Republicans in congress, as well as vice president Mike Pence, whose roles in the confirmation are constitutionally set-out, to object.

Both the House and the Senate will convene together in one session - as mandated by the US constitution - in proceedings that are largely ceremonial.

By the end, and depending on any objections, the confirmation will conclude with Mr Biden as president-elect. That could come on Wednesday or Thursday.

Mike Pence, whose role is to read aloud states’ election results and announce Mr Biden as president-elect at the end, will preside over the meeting between both houses, which starts at 1pm.

As per the Twelfth Amendment, the votes must be read alphabetically by state by Mr Pence, who will receive sealed envelopes carried in mahogany, containing each states’ results.

But Mr Trump, beginning on Monday, had leaned on Mr Pence to reject the process, although the vice president is unable to do so.

At least a dozen Republican senators plan to challenge the results, which will come in the form of formal challenges as results are read out, one state at a time, by the vice president. It is expected that Arizona will be the first state whose results are challenged.

Six battleground states that had the smallest - although still substantial and already certified -margins between Mr Biden and Mr Trump - are all thought to be those that will attract rejections.

Up to two hours will then be set aside to debate each state that receives an objection from one House member and one senator, in what could lead to an all-night session.

In that situation, the House and Senate must temporarily split up to separately debate and vote on the objections.

A simple majority must be needed to uphold the objection in both the House and in the Senate, although the latter is divided.

Because of the Democrat’s majority in the House, it is unlikely any of the objections will disrupt the confirmation of Mr Biden - although it could take more than a day to conclude.

