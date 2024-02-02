What time does the groundhog come out? Details about Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil

How many of us can say Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania?

Thousands of people all over the country get interested in the small town once a year on Feb. 2.

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day, the quirky celebration when people are fixated on a famed groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil.

The big question on the day is whether Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow. And if that happens, there is lots to cheer about, depending on what weather you like.

Here is what you need to know about Groundhog Day.

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 137th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

When is Groundhog Day 2024?

Groundhog Day is on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Though not a federal holiday, Americans tune in to see if the famed groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, sees his shadow every year on the same day, Feb. 2.

The festivities take place at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. The celebration is free to attend and spectators enter the grounds starting around 3 a.m. The celebration includes talent shows, performances and other activities leading up to the prediction.

How to watch Groundhog Day

National news media will cover Punxsutawney Phil on Feb. 2, so you can see it on the main news stations. You can also subscribe to WKYC Studios YouTube Channel to see it live, starting before sunrise.

There will be a live broadcast available on VisitPa's website.

The festivities can also be viewed on The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club's Facebook page and Punxsutawney Phil's YouTube channel.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of Groundhog Day events from Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania starting after 4 a.m. MT, where Punxsutawney Phil will make his prediction.

What time does the groundhog come out?

Groundhog Day 2024 will be celebrated at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, with the Inner Circle beginning their march to Gobbler's Knob at 5:15 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 2. At sunrise, around 7:28 a.m. ET, Punxsutawney Phil is anticipated to leave his burrow and look for his shadow for the 138th time, according to groundhog.org/.

Festivities and events are planned to start on Feb. 1 and last through Feb. 3.

On Groundhog Day, the celebration starts at 3 a.m. ET at Gobbler's Knob, and between 3:30 a.m. ET and 7 a.m. ET, attendees can enjoy live entertainment and fireworks.

How old is Phil the Groundhog?

According to the club that cares for him, Phil has been making predictions since 1886, which would make him 138. The site also says Punxsutawney Phil gets "longevity from drinking the elixir of life, a secret recipe."

Most groundhogs live up to 14 years.

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil on Feb. 2, 2023 during the 137th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. PETA is hoping to replace the weather-predicting groundhog with a giant gold coin.

How accurate is Groundhog Day?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the groundhog has "no predictive skill." He's only gotten it right about 40% of the time.

What happens if the groundhog sees his shadow?

In the American tradition of Groundhog Day, the nation's most well-known groundhog takes a stance on the season ahead. If he sees his shadow, he predicts six more weeks of winter. If he doesn't, it's a forecast of an early spring.

FILE - Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Feb. 2, 2022. On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, people will once again gather at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summon him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow. According to folklore, if he sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter. If he does not, spring comes early. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File) ORG XMIT: NYSS316

Groundhog Day explained

Groundhog Day's roots are in the Christian holiday Candlemas, the midway between the winter solstice and spring equinox. During Candlemas, Christians honored the changing of the seasons and lit candles to predict how long winter would last, according to www.groundhog.org

The first official Groundhog Day happened on Feb. 2, 1887, in the same town it takes place today. The holiday made a permanent home at Gobbler's Knob the following year. According to History.com, a newspaper editor and groundhog hunter declared Phil, a groundhog from Punxsutawney, the true predictor.

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com, @EPTMaria on Twitter; eptmariacg on TikTok. USAToday contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Groundhog Day 2024: Will Punxsutawney Phil predict first day of spring?