Dollar Is Still King for Strategists Looking Beyond Rout

Dollar Is Still King for Strategists Looking Beyond Rout
Naomi Tajitsu and Vassilis Karamanis
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The dollar is heading for its worst week since the pandemic struck, yet analysts think a long-running stampede for the greenback isn’t over yet.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has slumped more than 3% this week, its biggest loss since March 2020. Investors had been trimming bets on the dollar ahead of Thursday’s US inflation data, with a slowdown in prices leading it to get pummeled in the index’s worst one-day performance since 2009.

The latest selling has knocked the dollar gauge 6% below a record peak hit in late September, with the yen the main beneficiary. While the moves suggest the greenback could stay under pressure in coming weeks on bets the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of interest-rate hikes, market participants remain cautious that the trend will continue in the longer run.

“The dollar peak might be past us, but a dollar downtrend may not be there yet,” ING Groep NV analysts wrote in a note, adding that the Dutch bank remains “moderately bullish” on the dollar into year-end.

Japanese Yen Breezes Through Key 140 Level as Rally Powers On

This year’s strength in the greenback, taking it up more than 20% from mid-2021 to September, rippled across markets, exacerbating the cost of dollar-denominated goods such as oil and complicating policy around the world. Global stocks and bonds rallied Thursday as the dollar slid.

Strategists at MUFG said that a weaker dollar was now “justified,” while adding that the scale of the move clearly reflects to some degree the “pain trade” seen earlier in the week when investors cut back on overly big bets on the dollar. Instead funds have been piling into the yen, up more than 5% this week after hitting a three-decade low less than a month ago.

Currency strategist Lee Hardman likened the market’s positioning and the sell-off in the dollar to an elastic band stretched in one direction, “and when you let go, you get a bigger reaction the other way.”

Given the massive scale of dollar bets that have accumulated this year, he sees the possibility of a further 2%-3% move lower in the US currency before the end of the year, which could take it down toward 130 against the yen and to 1.05 per euro.

Dollar Becomes a Pain Trade, And Not Just for Bulls: Trader Talk

But with a global recession looming, a war in Ukraine continuing and growing signs of a slowdown in China, it could be too soon to aggressively sell the haven currency.

“It’s inevitable that once the turn has come there was going to be a sharp move to the downside, which is what’s playing out,” Hardman said. “Now, the risk is that the move will be overdone, as we’re still far from an end to the Fed tightening cycle at this point.”

Traders will be on the lookout for any further signs of a cooling US economy that could enable the Fed to take the foot off the gas following a series of jumbo hikes. Four officials have backed a downshift even as they stressed that monetary policy needs to stay tight.

A deeper dollar sell-off would require more confidence that inflation is falling back quickly and speculation that the Fed may need to start cutting rates due to recession risks, Hardman said. But such a situation could in turn spark fresh haven demand for the greenback, he added.

US REACT: Inflation Expectations Suggest Market Rallied too Soon

For technical chart watchers, the dollar could extend its recent losses all the way down to August lows, according to several momentum indicators. A key support level, the 32.8% Fibonacci retracement of the May 2021-September 2022 rally, is 1.3% lower than current spot levels.

That could be as far as the retreat goes, if options are any guide. Risks reversals, a barometer of market positioning and sentiment, have retreated to the least bullish sentiment for the greenback since May, yet show that investors aren’t convinced of a huge sell-off.

“Risks are that the positioning squeeze could continue,” said Alex Jekov, a G-10 currency strategist at BNP Paribas SA. “But it’s tough to argue that this necessarily will elicit a huge turn in the dollar in the medium term given that the CPI data is one print and we haven’t changed our terminal rate forecast, which ultimately is key for the dollar.”

(Adds analyst comments on dollar risks.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Can Orlando keep pace with Phoenix? 3 questions entering Friday's Suns-Magic matchup

    Here are three questions entering the Phoenix Suns' Friday matchup against the Magic in Orlando.

  • As Lula takes office, it’s time for Brazil to create an ‘economy of standing forests’

    The incoming Lula administration bears the largest responsibility for preserving the Amazon. Doing so would uplift Brazil's economy–and help the planet.

  • Italy's Monte dei Paschi posts loss after $950 million lay-offs hit

    State-owned Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) said on Friday it had booked 925 million euros ($950 million) in charges relating to cutting nearly 20% of its staff, resulting in a 388 million euro third quarter loss. "We've been working since the very beginning to set up a ... commercial plan to ensure full operational services and effective coverage of customers from day one," he told analysts.

  • Hurricane Nicole: A city-by-city look at what impacts Florida can expect | WeatherTiger forecast

    Nicole is launching its amphibious assault on Florida, and dangerous surge, wind, and heavy rainfall will continue to overspread most of the state.

  • Zelenskyy creates four military administrations in Kherson Oblast

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree creating four military administrations in Kherson Oblast; the decree was published on the president’s website on Nov. 9.

  • Californians fear the economic worst + Newsom gets new second-term staff + Dahle concedes

    Californians fear the economic worst + Newsom gets new second-term staff + Dahle concedes

  • EMEA Earnings to Watch: Vodafone, Siemens, Burberry

    (Bloomberg) -- If dealmaking has gone slightly out of fashion lately, nobody told Vodafone Group Plc. Wednesday’s announcement that the UK telecommunications company is spinning off and selling a stake in its Vantage Towers AG unit less than two years after listing it is a measure of the investor pressure Chief Executive Nick Read is under to lighten its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends

  • Egypt Reveals $16 Billion Funding Gap, Looks to IMF Deal for Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Egypt has an external funding gap of $16 billion over roughly four years and believes it will secure enough money to cover its needs in full because a loan from t

  • More UK misery as economy contracts in third quarter

    Britain's economy shrank in the third quarter as inflation soars, official data showed Friday, likely confirming it is already in a recession, dealing a fresh blow to new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

  • First-Time Homebuyers Are Getting Squeezed Paying Their Mortgage

    (Bloomberg) -- First-time buyers are spending far more than recommended on mortgage payments after borrowing costs in the US surged.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Those consumers typically spent 37.8% of thei

  • Week 10 Fantasy Football Stats Notebook: When will we see the best version of Kirk Cousins?

    Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares some interesting (and eye-opening) stats we all should know heading into Week 10's Sunday action.

  • FTX to Have EU Operating License Suspended by Cyprus Regulators

    (Bloomberg) -- Cyprus is planning to suspend FTX.com’s two-month-old license, which allows the troubled crypto exchange to operate throughout Europe, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftFTX Latest: EU License Under Threat as Asset Freeze Fuels CrisisSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is E

  • Meta Job Cuts Seen Saving Only a Small Fraction of Metaverse Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s first major job cuts won’t be nearly enough to get the company back to being as profitable as it was just two years ago, according to analysts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftFTX Latest: EU License Under Threat as Asset Freeze Fuels CrisisSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated i

  • Dua Lipa's sheer af plunging top is held together by just a string

    Dua Lipa wears a sheer floral, lace-front top while in Melbourne in Australia and posts the daring af looks on to her Instagram

  • Wage inflation And The High Cost Of Fuel: Creating Favorable Economic Conditions For Acquisitions And Crowdfunding?

    By Faith Ashmore, Benzinga

  • Keurig Dr Pepper CEO resigns after code of conduct violation

    The company said it has reappointed former CEO Bob Gamgort, who is currently the executive chairman. Dokmecioglu, who had succeeded Gamgort in April, agreed to resign due to violations that were not related to strategy, operations or financial reporting. The company's code of conduct "is built on a foundation of ethics, integrity and personal responsibility", said Paul Michaels, lead director of the board.

  • Economists question 'black hole' in UK finances

    The government's justification for upcoming UK tax rises and spending cuts is shaky, economists say.

  • China yuan's long-term strengthening trend will not change - state media

    China's yuan exchange rate is decided by market supply and demand, while its long-term strengthening trend will not change, a state-run media outlet said on late on Friday following a sharp jump in the local currency during the day. The Chinese yuan finished the domestic trading session at its strongest level since late-September, as investors cheered the government's decision to ease some of the country's strict COVID-19 prevention controls. China's sound economic fundamentals over the mid- to long-term should support a firm currency, while continued trade surplus also allows capital inflows, the Economic Daily, which is run by China's State Council, said.

  • Tom Brady and Steph Curry's Crypto Firm Is Bankrupt

    "FTX Group Companies commence voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States," the firm said in a statement posted on Twitter. Founding CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also resigned, FTX said in the statement. "In order to begin an orderly process to review and monetize assets for the benefit of all global stakeholders, John J. Ray III has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the FTX Group," FTX said.

  • Warren Buffett's Latest $1 Billion Buy Brings His Total Investment in This Stock to $63 Billion in 4 Years

    There's little argument within the investment community that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is an all-time great. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's helped create more than $630 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and overseen a greater than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Because of Buffett's highly successful track record, new and tenured investors wisely follow his lead and use his investment portfolio as inspiration when looking for new ideas.