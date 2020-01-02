It's Time to Face the Truth on North Korea

It is time for a blunt assessment of what really matters in the dispute between Washington and Pyongyang, taking emotion out of the equation, and examine the ground truth fundamentals. Such an analysis reveals the best way to ensure American security and prosperity into 2020—and beyond—is through deterrence and diplomacy. The only way we lose is if we foolishly pursue an unprovoked “military solution” to the situation.

A few indisputable facts right off the top. American conventional military power is vastly superior to anything North Korea fields and our nuclear superiority over Pyongyang is a staggering 1,000-to-1. Kim is painfully aware of this military disparity and he factors these realities into his overriding policy priority: regime survival. There are some profound implications of these truths.

First, despite accusations from many corners of U.S. punditry, Kim Jong-un is not an unpredictable and unstable mad man. On the contrary, he is crafty and shrewd. That’s not to say he isn’t a brutal, heartless dictator—evidence confirms he is. But we can exploit his intelligence and desire to live to our benefit. Here’s how.

Kim realizes his position of relative weakness and understands that should he ever launch an unprovoked conventional or nuclear attack on America or our allies, he would be signing his own death warrant. He is, however, quite sophisticated in his ability to play to the emotions of global public opinion.

In this, he takes a page right out of Sun Tzu’s the Art of War, who said that the best way to win a war “consists of breaking the enemy's resistance without fighting.” Above all, Sun Tzu concluded, “when weak, appear strong.” This is what Kim Jong Un is attempting to do.

He may be unable to win a military exchange with the U.S., but he can appear to be strong through the media by releasing images of frightening-looking missiles, claiming to possess “new strategic weapons,” and giving the impression that he is in control.

