What time can fans watch Lionel Messi in Cotton Bowl soccer match with FC Dallas?

Lionel Messi will return to Texas in January when Inter Miami travels to the Cotton Bowl to play FC Dallas in a preseason match.

The game is at 5 p.m. on Jan. 22, and tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 8 on fairparktix.com.

Messi will play FC Dallas for the first time since he scored three goals in Inter Miami’s win over the Toros in the Round of 16 during the Leagues Cup.

This will be the fifth match-up all-time, including preseason, between Inter Miami and FC Dallas. It will also be the first FC Dallas game in the Cotton Bowl since 2009.

Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson spoke about the excitement this match will generate in the statement announcing the match.

“We are thrilled to welcome FC Dallas back to the Cotton Bowl, their original home, for a match against Inter Miami,” said Johnson, “Dallas is a dynamic city with deep soccer roots, and this highly anticipated match will certainly generate even more soccer buzz as we get ready to host the FIFA World Cup 2026.”