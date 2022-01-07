It's Time for Fast Crossovers to Do Something Great

Photo credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos - Getty Images

The crossover is worse. That's not a mistake, it's a design goal. The modern crossover is less capable than a traditional SUV, heavier than a sedan, and doesn't necessarily have any more cargo space than a comparable wagon. Buyers know that, and they still buy crossovers in massive quantities anyway, because they offer a little bit of all three styles of vehicle in a cohesive, on-trend package. The entire category is a massive hit, one big enough to spawn odd sub-segments like lifted hot-hatches and "cute ute" halfway-there off-roaders. It's a compromise so successful that manufacturers find new ways to compromise different concepts together every day.

And yet, after an entire decade of crossovers dominating the market, nobody has built a crossover that maximizes all of the things the segment does well into one singular package.

Performance sedans started to really hit their stride in the Sixties, and by the Eighties, the M5 showed the world that a four-door could keep its practicality and luxury while adding serious dynamics. SUVs started out capable, and evolved into luxurious and practical trucksters that could climb a mountain, the industry standard for the top of any competitive line. But even the most ambitious crossover is left to struggle, chasing the goals of both its parents, the passenger car and the SUV.

Sure, there are track-focused subcompact crossovers like the Hyundai Kona N and Mercedes GLA 45 AMG. Both of these are fascinating cars, but they are ultimately variants of sporty sedans—the Elantra N and Europe-only A-Class AMG, respectively—that sacrifice some performance for high-riding practicality. Others, like the Subaru Forester Wilderness, seek to emulate the trail-ready capability of a conventional SUV. With models like these, automakers create machines that do just enough to keep up with the off-road demands of the vast majority of interested buyers, without giving them professional-level tools they may never need. In both the Hyundai and the Mercedes, engineers seemed to think that, at its best, a crossover can only be an emulation of another type of car, saddled with a little more compromise.

But there is a segment where a crossover can actually be better than a sedan, an SUV, or a wagon. It's the place from which so many great, compromised cars have arisen. Baja Bugs, safari 911s, and dune-crushing F-150 Raptors all sacrifice some of their core competencies in favor of pounding across uneven surfaces at unhealthy speeds. It's the space between the rally car and the off-roader that's the perfect home for the vehicle in between a sedan and an SUV.

And yet, nobody actually makes a safari-style crossover. Mini raced one for years in the Dakar Rally, but the X-Raid Countryman (shown at the top of this page) was, ultimately, based on a fairly conservative little crossover. The Porsche Macan GTS comes closer to the safari crossover ideal, a fact that Porsche played with when they painted a few in classic rally liveries and sent them to Pikes Peak for reviews. But the Peak was already paved by then, and the Macan is tuned more for track time than loose surfaces anyway. Even Ford's new Puma WRC car has no more ground clearance than its hatchback-based rallying competitors.

An interested manufacturer could take over this segment tomorrow. As lightly capable crossovers like the Ford Bronco Sport and Subaru Crosstrek get more popular by the day, the market for a car that does what they do, but faster, might be the logical next step. What if Ford took that Puma platform, brought it to the U.S., and decided to give it the Raptor treatment? What if the new WRX—which shares its platform with Subaru's biggest crossover success story—rode at Crosstrek heights and wore a Crosstrek-based body? What if BMW ditched the track ambitions of its "Sports Activity Vehicle" line entirely, deciding instead that the next X-car with an M badge should be an X2 that can fly across deserts at considerable speeds?

Anything in this segment would be niche. These would have to be cars for a very odd sort of enthusiast, one willing to accept compromise in their uncompromising car. But this is the market in which the crossover was born to excel. Most of the cars made over the next ten years are going to be halfway between an SUV and a car anyway. Someone might as well make one that's truly great.

