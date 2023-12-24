Take the time to feast on the spirit of Christmas

As I write this morning, I’m sitting next to our blue fir Christmas tree with lights that softly transition between candle white and primary colors. Just about every ornament on our tree has a story and new ones are added each year.

This season we added a moose from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, a miniature Tabasco bottle from Louisiana and a lighthouse from Rhode Island. They aren’t always from traveling to new places. There are plenty of sheep and dairy cows, annual Montessori Preschool and Keene Elementary painted cutouts and other childhood memories.

I’m sitting here deciding. I don’t want to miss today. I want to intentionally take it all in and enjoy Christmas Eve. I am making a list and checking it twice of things I want to notice and enjoy today.

The smell of waffles in my dad’s kitchen. The sound of laughter from my children, nieces and nephew. The warmth of the spreading candlelight at our church Christmas Eve service. And, maybe most importantly, I want to be on the lookout for new things that don’t happen every year. What is on your list to intentionally feast on today?

Do you ever get so caught up in planning and preparation you have little energy left to enjoy the moment? I’ve been thinking about that more lately. Especially as I watch my children transition away from childhood. The wisest of all men, King Solomon, wrote the book of Ecclesiastes to reflect on his observations of life on earth. He concludes most of it is but a vapor, like a breath or smoke, that is gone very quickly.

Though it has been years since I’ve watched the movie, references to Charles Dicken’s "A Christmas Carol" keep popping up. When I was young, I never understood what could make a man so unhappy. As I get older, I am beginning to get glimpses of how it can progress. As I cross paths in life with others who have been mistreated, whose circumstances seem so unfair, I can sympathize with their reason to be bitter. But I believe bitterness is a decision. Just like forgiveness is a decision.

My mentor and friend, Chris Penrose, has been an extension educator in Morgan County for more than 30 years. He is retiring in just a few days. No two men have influenced my personal column writing more than Chris and my husband. This week Chris shared some timely information from an Ohio State University entomology professor emeritus about a pest that invades this time of year.

“The bahum bug, Scroogium bahumbugnis (Dickens), is a bug in the family Pessimistidae and is found throughout the world. The adult bugs are most active in early December. The bahum bug bites humans, especially adults, causing irritability. The bites cause victims to have a dull, humorless, cranky appearance characterized by a downwardly turned mouth. Chronic victims may exhibit the following traits: stinginess, hoarding and an overwhelming desire for material objects.

The following control measures are recommended: install Christmas trees and holly wreaths in heated buildings, install mistletoe sprigs in door arches of infested rooms, ingest eggnog or hot apple cider with cinnamon and cloves and treat all individuals with generosity and good cheer.”

Often in this column, I advise everything in moderation. And, in general, that is a wise approach for a healthy life. But on this day, bask in the extravagance of a good and great God who left his heavenly home to take on human flesh. Wonder in the mystery of his gracious and merciful love. Feast and let your heart be merry.

Today I’ll leave you with 1 Corinthians 10:31: “So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.”

Emily Marrison is an OSU Extension Family & Consumer Sciences Educator and may be reached at 740-622-2265.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Feast on the spirit of Christmas