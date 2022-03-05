It's time to file those taxes: These tips could spare you stress and save you money

Dan Henn
·4 min read

It’s tax season. Things are really hopping in our office. I think due to many new complexities in the tax law and some people complicating their life with a new business, buy or sale of real estate, buy or sale of cryptocurrency, or just change in life (like getting married, having kids or retiring), my phone has been ringing off the hook.

There are a few things that are certain about preparing your tax return this year:

· Please do whatever you can to file your return electronically through your tax software or use a tax professional.

· Please be patient when you efile your return and you are also due a refund. I have seen many people having their refund delayed due to moving, being in a different state, and/or refund was much larger than in the past.

· If you have to call the IRS, do it as early in the day as possible. Some phone numbers open as early as 7 a.m. or 8 a.m.

If your 2021 tax return has no issues, the IRS said most people can expect to receive a refund within 21 days of when they file electronically if they choose direct deposit.&#xa0; The average tax refund last year was more than $2,800.
If your 2021 tax return has no issues, the IRS said most people can expect to receive a refund within 21 days of when they file electronically if they choose direct deposit. The average tax refund last year was more than $2,800.

· If you have to file a paper return, be sure to mail it certified mail and have a lot of patience. The IRS has been taking six to 12 months to process many paper returns.

Also, please be mindful of these upcoming due dates. Partnership and S Corporation returns are due by March 15, 2022. If you cannot file by then, please request an extension (the max is six months, making it due on Sept. 15, 2022). Again, if you mail the extension, please be sure to mail certified mail. There is a penalty of $210 per partner/shareholder per month (or part of a month) to a cap of 12 months. Individual, C Corporation (calendar year), Trust/Estate (calendar year), Gift and FBAR (Foreign Banking Reporting) are all due by April 18, 2022. You can request an extension for an additional six months to Oct.15, 2022.

More: I can't pay my tax bill: Are there any options for me at this late date?

More: Money matters: Get tax cash out of your real estate

A few additional notes:

· If you think you will owe money with your return, pay as much as you can by the April 18 deadline. Any amounts due that are paid after that date will accrue interest and late filing penalties.

· Please file your return by the due date (or extended due date) when you are able pay something or not. If it is filed late and you owe money, you will incur the late filing penalty of 5% per month (or part of a month) to a cap of 25%. You should try to avoid this at all costs.

· If you think you are going to owe and cannot afford to pay it now, please make sure you file the return before the deadline to avoid the late filing penalty. Most of the time we cannot get people out of penalties without good cause.

· If you are having trouble gathering documents, life is getting in the way or you just don’t have all the information together, file an extension if you can. If you are in the extension period, please file a return with reasonable estimates. Be sure to state in some note section that you are using estimates on the return. Then amend it as soon as you have the good/final numbers.

· If by chance you filed your return already and some document shows up that you “forgot” about, please try to efile an amended return before the due date. If you do so, it is treated as a superseded tax return and it will replace the original return which helps to avoid or minimize penalties.

· If you have not filed a tax return in a number of years, try to file your returns for the last three years as soon as possible. The clock runs out on the 2018 tax returns on April 18, 2022. If you file the return after that, the IRS is, by law, not allowed to give you the refund. I see it happen many times. Don’t let that happen to you.

I pray that my comments haven’t scared you too much. I actually hope it will motivate you to get your tax return done and get it done right away. As always, please seek the help of a licensed professional (CPA, EA, attorney) to help you with your questions and tax prep.

I hope you are enjoying this wonderful weather we have had so far this winter. We are near the start of spring and longer daylight time. I know I am looking forward to it. Until next month: Keep your head up and smile at a perfect stranger.

Dan Henn is a local certified public accountant. His firm specializes in IRS audit and collections representation, real estate and medical taxation, year-round tax planning and tax preparation in Rockledge. Contact his office at 321-684-7800 or at danthetaxman@danhenncpa.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: These tips could spare you stress and save you money as tax time looms

Recommended Stories

  • NJ property tax relief program to give $900M to nearly 1.8M residents

    The ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program is an initiative that will distribute $900 million in property tax relief to 1.8 million New Jersey residents.

  • Chelsea Clinton Buys Large Block of Clover Health Stock

    Clover Health Investments stock has tumbled this year. Clinton paid $252,530 on March 3 for 100,000 Clover Health shares, a per-share average price of $2.53, according to a form she filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares acquired now represent her stock holdings in the company.

  • The end (of the stock market correction) may be near

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY The end of the stock market’s correction may be near. That’s because I just received an email from a prominent money manager declaring that “buy and hold is dead.” Like the first robin of spring heralding warmer weather around the corner, emails such as this one are a contrarian signal that the tide is about to turn.

  • Can Shiba Inu Repeat Its 2021 Return of 43,800,000%?

    If you had invested $2.29 in Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) on Jan. 1, 2021, and held on, you would have been a millionaire by the end of the year. It crushed its big brother Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), up 3,520% for the year, and Bitcoin, which returned just 62%. While 2021 was a breakout year for cryptocurrency gains, it didn't improve mainstream adoption all that much.

  • This Underrated Crypto Could Skyrocket in 1 Year

    A handful of large tokens make up the vast majority of the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin, for example, has a market cap of $826 billion and accounts for 35% of the entire crypto market. Ethereum, the second-largest token, has 15% of the total market, making these two cryptocurrencies cover fully half of all cryptocurrency's value of about $2.3 trillion.

  • ‘The Amazing Race’ prize is $1 million. How much of that do winners get to keep?

    “It’s more confusing than it needs to be,” an NC State University tax expert said. But he still broke it down for us.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Where Should You Invest Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice

    Investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to build wealth over time, but choosing the right investments is key. When the market is shaky, it can be challenging to ensure you're investing in stocks that have the potential to weather the storm. Warren Buffett is one of the most famous and successful investors of all time, so when he gives advice about stock picking, it pays to listen.

  • Elon Musk's brother said neither of the pair is obsessed with wealth because that would be 'boring'

    Kimbal Musk said he and his brother — the world's richest person with a $198.6 billion net worth — aren't super interested in their wealth.

  • Stimulus Update: You May Be Owed Money – Here’s How to Find Out

    Amid a complicated and messy tax season, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is telling Americans that if they didn't get the full amount of the third Economic Impact Payment, some might be eligible to...

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Stocks That Are Ready to Rip 50% Higher (Or More)

    What can we make of the headlines today, and how will the stock market react? These are the question that every investor must answer, in order to make a rational portfolio allocation, but the answers are, simply, less than clear. Geopolitical tensions, rising inflation, spiking oil prices, a probable reversal of Federal Reserve policy going forward – these are the main headwinds blowing in right now. Covering the scene for JPMorgan, chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has outlined si

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • 2 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Maybe the sector has been beaten down too much, or it's the role oil (now up to $100 per barrel) is playing in current geopolitical events, but electric vehicle stocks are up strongly over the past month. While a number of legacy carmakers like Ford and General Motors are down by around 10%, many EV makers are higher by about the same percentage or more. While there will be plenty of speed bumps ahead, because no industry revolution ever goes smoothly, the following electric vehicle duo still looks ready for a bull run.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • If your financial adviser didn’t ask you these 6 questions, it may be time to give them a call

    These questions can be a good way of fully understanding a client’s needs, setting ground rules, establishing trust and learning whether you will be a good fit.

  • Why Nvidia Lost More of Its Value Than the Broad Market Did on Friday

    A hacker group's deadline appears to have come and gone without any response from the company, although it doesn't necessarily matter.

  • 2 Accounts You Should Invest in Beyond Your 401(k)

    A 401(k) is a great tool to help you save for your later years. You'll be able to contribute with pre-tax dollars, and your employer may even match some of the money you put in, helping your money grow even faster. In fact, once you've invested in your 401(k) enough to earn the maximum matching funds, you may want to put some of the remaining money into two other account types that offer benefits 401(k)s can't provide.

  • How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax

    You can avoid capital gains taxes by investing long-term, taking advantage of tax-deferred retirement plans and offsetting gains.

  • India is exploring a rupee-ruble arrangement for smooth bilateral trade with Russia

    India is looking to strengthen its rupee-ruble arrangement to ensure seamless trade with Russia amid disruptions caused by Western sanctions following the Ukraine war. Indian banks rely on The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT, to settle international transactions related to trade and remittances. Indian traders have naturally raised concerns.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.