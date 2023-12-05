What time is the fourth Republican debate? Start time, channel, candidates

The fourth GOP debate of the 2024 presidential race is Wednesday night.

Only four candidates, including biotech entrepreneur and Cincinnati native Vivek Ramaswamy, will take the debate stage in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

To qualify for Wednesday's debate, candidates must have obtained a minimum of 80,000 unique donors and signed the “Beat Biden” pledge, agreeing to support the eventual Republican 2024 nominee. Additionally, GOP candidates must have gained at least 6% in two national polls or 6% in one national poll and one poll from two separate early-voting states recognized by the Republican National Committee.

Are you planning to watch the fourth GOP debate on Wednesday night? Here's everything you need to know.

What time is the Republican debate?

The fourth GOP presidential debate will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Where is the Republican debate?

The upcoming GOP debate will be held at the University of Alabama's Frank Moody Music Building in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

What channel is the Republican debate on?

Viewers can watch and stream the fourth Republican debate on the NewsNation channel, app and website, per the New York Times. Pre- and post-coverage by former CNN host Chris Cuomo will take place two hours before and after the debate.

The debate will also air on the CW in the Eastern and Central time zones, and on a delay in the Mountain and Pacific time zones. The GOP matchup will air on the CW from 7 to 9 p.m. Mountain time and 8 to 10 p.m. Pacific time.

A live stream of the debate will also be broadcast on Rumble.

How to listen to the Republican debate

SiriusXM’s Triumph channel will air the fourth GOP debate on Wednesday night.

Who is moderating the Republican debate?

The RNC announced NewsNation, "The Megyn Kelly Show," the Washington Free Beacon and Rumble as its partners for the fourth debate.

The moderators for the debate are Megyn Kelly, NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas and Eliana Johnson, editor-in-chief of the Washington Free Beacon.

Which Republicans qualify for the fourth GOP debate?

The Republican National Committee announced Monday that the following candidates have qualified for the fourth GOP debate:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

But what about the other candidates from the previous debates? South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott dropped out of the presidential race shortly after the third GOP debate last month. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who participated in the first two GOP debates, suspended his campaign Monday.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who only qualified for the first event, will not make the stage either.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also dropped out of the Republican primary in October after qualifying for the first two debates, the AP reports.

Will Donald Trump be at the GOP debate?

Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a campaign rally Oct. 23, 2023, in Derry, New Hampshire.

Former President Donald Trump will not appear in Wednesday's GOP presidential primary debate. Trump also skipped the previous three debates.

In the past, Trump has cited his strong lead in national and state polls as reason enough for him not to participate in the debates. The former president has also said he wouldn’t sign the “Beat Biden” pledge to support any GOP nominee that isn't him.

Current GOP polls

As of Tuesday, Dec. 4, Trump leads with 58.3% support, according to polling and analysis website FiveThirtyEight. DeSantis follows with 13%, Haley with 10.4% and Ramaswamy with 5.3%.

Where does Vivek Ramaswamy stand on the issues?

Ramaswamy entered the presidential race earlier this year promising to out-Trump former President Donald Trump. He has since expressed his support for the state-level six-week abortion ban and the abolition of several federal agencies like the Department of Education, the FBI and the IRS.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Family Leader's Thanksgiving Family Forum, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Click here to read more about Ramaswamy's platform.

When is the 2024 presidential election?

The United States will hold its 60th presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. The winner of the 2024 presidential election will be sworn into office on January 20, 2025.

When is the next GOP debate?

According to the New York Post, future debates have yet to be announced. However, the national news site reports that at least one more debate will occur before the Iowa caucus on Monday, Jan. 15, and the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What time is the Republican debate? What channel is it on?