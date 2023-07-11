Time to free up pension funds

Jeremy Hunt delivers a speech at the Lord Mayor's Easter Banquet at Mansion House

The ails plaguing Britain’s economy are now all too familiar. Inflation is far beyond its 2 per cent target, government borrowing remains high and growth is sluggish. The opening of Jeremy Hunt’s Mansion House speech reflected this reality. “We will do what is necessary for as long as necessary to tackle inflation persistence,” he said.

Yet between the grey clouds there is light. Mr Hunt dismissed declinist narratives in favour of a vision of the UK as the next Silicon Valley. The key to this future, he believes, is improving capital markets through financial services reforms. Indeed, Britain still has assets, such as our deep pension market. But Mr Hunt rightly highlights that these funds are underinvested in high-growth domestic firms. This robs businesses of capital and investors of returns. As Baroness Altmann, the former pensions minister, has written in these pages before, we could benefit greatly by freeing up this money to improve our national wealth.

The Chancellor has outlined a set of changes to pension funds intended to unlock this investment. These are welcome, but they will not be enough alone to cure Britain’s malaise. That requires bolder steps, and a government unabashed about backing the City. Yet perhaps the most noteworthy line in Hunt’s speech was praising the financial sector for generating “more than £100 billion in tax revenue, paying for half the cost of running the NHS”. If the private sector is seen primarily as a source of tax revenue, we have slim hope of such changes.

The Conservative Party should remember that it is the champion of free markets. Growth and wealth are laudable objectives in their own right.

