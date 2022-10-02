Time out! Gang of elk hit the sidelines during high school football practice in Montana
A high school football team got a few extra cheerleaders on the sidelines when a gang of elk showed up to practice.
A high school football team got a few extra cheerleaders on the sidelines when a gang of elk showed up to practice.
Two men were shot along the Interstate 5 southbound express lanes Friday morning.
Fiorentina demanded government intervention after their owner Rocco Commisso was targeted with chants they branded "racist" before Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Atalanta.
With a new Karate Kid movie on the horizon, the franchise's original star Ralph Macchio has revealed what he knows about plans for the reboot. Find out what he said here.
This Nebraska team was hugely vulnerable and Indiana could not take advantage. Now, the Hoosiers' path to a bowl looks complicated.
The Baltimore Orioles knew the end was coming and had left the ballpark by the time they were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention when Cal Raleigh's ninth-inning homer gave Seattle a 2-1 win over Oakland and the American League's final wild-card spot. Baltimore arrived in New York needing to win its final six games while having Tampa Bay and Seattle lose all of theirs.
A monster-sized Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida on Wednesday with crushing storm surge, obliterating wind speeds and torrential rainfall.
Numbers are often helpful when painting a picture of a major natural disaster like this, so here's a compilation of notable numbers in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Fox 4's Yvette Sanchez gets a look at the damage done to Matlacha by Hurricane Ian.
A man was arrested for shooting at several vehicles passing by, from his porch.
Kourtney Kardashian recently announced the launch of Lemme, her new line of all-natural edible (non-CBD) supplements
"The 'therapy' sessions were a joke and were just for show while these poor women with low self esteem were preyed upon for entertainment. Just out of a safety and medical perspective…wow."View Entire Post ›
John Russell Bellhouse was originally charged in February with the sexual abuse of one inmate.
Jupiter's four largest moons are called the Galilean moons, and were named after the Roman god Jupiter's extramarital lovers. In 2016, a NASA spacecraft reached Jupiter to monitor the moons. The kicker? They cleverly named the spacecraft Juno, after Jupiter's wife, sending her to check in on her cheating husband.View Entire Post ›
Although Ian made first landfall at Cayo Costa and hit the mainland south of Punta Gorda, both just to the north, Gov. Ron DeSantis referred to Fort Myers Beach as “ground zero” because of the graphically surreal damage and potential loss of life.
Abby Tatum was first diagnosed with an inoperable form of brain cancer five years ago. It's since returned.
NBC’s La Brea opened Season 2 this week by unleashing fresh drama in the form of, yes, a new tribe of jackholes and a pair of warring rhinos. But it also caught viewers off-guard with a personal predicament for Izzy Harris, who is an amputee. In the course of hoofing it from (what she, Gavin […]
Gidikumar Patil, who lived with two big cats in war-torn Ukraine, says he is now separated from them.
Full credit to UCLA, which bullied Washington and made the Huskies look slow. The Bruins will prepare for the biggest game of the Chip Kelly era against Utah next week.
Ukraine’s army repelled enemy attacks near six settlements – in KharkivOblast and in Donetsk Oblast –over the past day, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its morning update on Oct. 2.
"Watch out for a menu that says 'no substitutions.'"View Entire Post ›